Article
Renewable Energy

Wind turbine deliveries underway at Creag Riabhach Wind Farm

By Andrew Ellis
July 22, 2022
undefined mins
Collett expects to deliver all 242 components for the Enercon E115 E3 blades at the Creag Riabhach Wind Farm by the autumn

The Creag Riabhach Wind Farm is taking shape with deliveries underway for the 22 wind turbines.

Collett expects to deliver all 242 components for the Enercon E115 E3 blades by the autumn.

The haulier is driving the 48m-trailers - with 9m rear projection - on 53-mile journeys from the Port of Nigg to the construction site at Altnaharra Estate, near Lairg in the North Highlands, modifying the route for the safe passage of the 57m blades, the longest of the components.

With cargoes ranging from 31-73 tonnes, it is deploying super wing carriers, clamp trailers, stepframes and 40ft flats to deliver the components.

Travelling in convoys of three, and using each of the trailer’s hydraulic capabilities to ensure a maximum traveling height of 4.95m throughout, Collett employed manual steering and contraflow manoeuvres along the route.

Once fully operational, Creag Riabhach Wind Farm will generate up to 72.6MW of clean, renewable energy, enough to power 36,000 homes.

energyrenewablesonshorewindscotlandUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Pensana breaks ground on offshore wind-powered metals hub

Pensana claims Humber hub will be the world's first rare earth processing facility powered by offshore wind

Sizewell C nuclear plant receives go ahead in UK

Sizewell C approval brings end to protracted decade-long planning process and plant will bring low carbon electricity to around six million homes

Jane Toogood appointed UK's first Hydrogen Champion

The Sector Chief Executive at Johnson Matthey will aim to deliver on the UK Government’s hydrogen ambitions and her appointment coincides with new funding

CPH2 signs first licensing agreement with GHFG

Renewable Energy

EPRO Advance Technology claims green hydrogen breakthrough

Renewable Energy

GM and Pilot Company to roll out US EV fast charging network

Renewable Energy