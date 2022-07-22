Wind turbine deliveries underway at Creag Riabhach Wind Farm
The Creag Riabhach Wind Farm is taking shape with deliveries underway for the 22 wind turbines.
Collett expects to deliver all 242 components for the Enercon E115 E3 blades by the autumn.
The haulier is driving the 48m-trailers - with 9m rear projection - on 53-mile journeys from the Port of Nigg to the construction site at Altnaharra Estate, near Lairg in the North Highlands, modifying the route for the safe passage of the 57m blades, the longest of the components.
With cargoes ranging from 31-73 tonnes, it is deploying super wing carriers, clamp trailers, stepframes and 40ft flats to deliver the components.
Travelling in convoys of three, and using each of the trailer’s hydraulic capabilities to ensure a maximum traveling height of 4.95m throughout, Collett employed manual steering and contraflow manoeuvres along the route.
Once fully operational, Creag Riabhach Wind Farm will generate up to 72.6MW of clean, renewable energy, enough to power 36,000 homes.