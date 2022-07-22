Wind turbine deliveries underway at Creag Riabhach Wind Farm

The Creag Riabhach Wind Farm is taking shape with deliveries underway for the 22 wind turbines.



Collett expects to deliver all 242 components for the Enercon E115 E3 blades by the autumn.

The haulier is driving the 48m-trailers - with 9m rear projection - on 53-mile journeys from the Port of Nigg to the construction site at Altnaharra Estate, near Lairg in the North Highlands, modifying the route for the safe passage of the 57m blades, the longest of the components.