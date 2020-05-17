Wise Power Systems: Joins with Grape Solar for PV kits



Wise Power Systems, a U.S-based green energy company, will join together with Grape Solar for manufacturing and marketing pre-assembled ready to install solar power PV kits in Ontario, Canada. The partnership was formed in an effort to help Ontario to accelerate movement toward a green economy.



“Ontario’s 2009 Green Energy Act has sparked the rising demand for solar powered energy by making it environmentally and economically beneficial to install renewable energy systems”, commented Bill Rawheiser, president, Wise Power Systems. “Easy access to solar energy is the key. The pre-engineered PV solar panel kits with Grape panels are complete systems, allowing Ontarians who choose to power their homes and businesses with renewable energy sources can do so more easily, confidently, and efficiently. This means they will more quickly be able to contribute to a cleaner environment and make money.”



Under the Green Energy Act, a price will be paid to anyone using a solar energy system for the produced electricity for up to 20 years. The PV kits are expected to deliver a return on investment within five years. The pre-manufactured kits will produce 10 kW or 250 kW of green energy. Further, residential installation could take as little as one day or one week, depending on the size of the solar system.



“For systems up to 10 kW, the contract with the Ontario Power Authority guarantees a payout of 80.2 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)a year for 20 years. So if you use 12,000 kWh a year, you would earn up to $10,000 annually,” explained Rawheise.



Kits will be distributed to installers and end-users throughout Ontario. The kit’s PV solar panels will be made by Grape Solar, and all will be locally manufactured.











