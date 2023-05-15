Article
Renewable Energy

Wood Plc and SGN accelerate their UK plans to adopt hydrogen

By Tom Swallow
May 15, 2023
Azad Hessamodini from Wood and SGN’s hydrogen lead Fergus Tickell, acknowledge the benefits of their partnership to develop alternative fuel in the UK

Wood is collaborating with SGN, a gas distribution company, to expedite the implementation of vital hydrogen transmission infrastructure in Scotland and southern England, aligning with the UK's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Over the upcoming year, Wood will undertake three preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) studies to determine the most suitable route and design for dedicated hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure.

This innovative concept involves repurposing existing natural gas infrastructure, effectively establishing a connection between hydrogen producers and energy users who aim to utilise hydrogen to reduce their carbon emissions.

“These projects are key enablers for the UK and Scottish government’s carbon reduction commitments. We are delighted to be further growing our relationship with SGN, working together on these hydrogen projects which are instrumental in decarbonising existing UK gas networks and offering sustainable, low carbon fuel across the country,” says Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood. 

“Wood is playing a vital part in the UK’s development of hydrogen infrastructure, utilising our global hydrogen pipeline expertise as trusted technical advisors to deliver impactful projects that enable Britain’s net zero goals.”

Pave the way for low-carbon hydrogen adoption in Scotland and England

The H2 Caledonia project consolidates two pre-FEED initiatives located in Scotland's Central Belt and Fife's East Coast. These projects will assess the feasibility of producing low-carbon hydrogen across Scotland and integrate seamlessly with the ongoing Aberdeen Vision study, in which Wood is concurrently conducting the pre-FEED analysis.

In central southern England, the H2 Connect project will facilitate the development of an optimised design for a hydrogen network in the region. Specifically, the project will concentrate on advancing hydrogen infrastructure and imports in the Southampton/Solent area, while also considering future plans for expanding hydrogen production and storage.

“To meet the UK and Scottish Government’s respective net zero commitments, the system transformation of the gas networks to 100% hydrogen offers customers and policymakers a potentially low-disruption and cost-effective decarbonisation pathway for home heating and industry,” says Fergus Tickell, Hydrogen Solutions Lead at SGN

“The projects represent continued preparation of our gas network to distribute greener alternatives to help meet government net zero targets.

“H2 Caledonia and H2 Connect are key drivers in demonstrating how the gas industry can safely and practically transport hydrogen through its network of pipes, plus the strategic planning required for system transformations, while converting gas networks in an affordable and practical way that guarantees the continued security of supply to consumers and businesses.”

