Wood is collaborating with SGN, a gas distribution company, to expedite the implementation of vital hydrogen transmission infrastructure in Scotland and southern England, aligning with the UK's commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050.



Over the upcoming year, Wood will undertake three preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) studies to determine the most suitable route and design for dedicated hydrogen pipelines and associated transmission infrastructure.



This innovative concept involves repurposing existing natural gas infrastructure, effectively establishing a connection between hydrogen producers and energy users who aim to utilise hydrogen to reduce their carbon emissions.



“These projects are key enablers for the UK and Scottish government’s carbon reduction commitments. We are delighted to be further growing our relationship with SGN, working together on these hydrogen projects which are instrumental in decarbonising existing UK gas networks and offering sustainable, low carbon fuel across the country,” says Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood.



“Wood is playing a vital part in the UK’s development of hydrogen infrastructure, utilising our global hydrogen pipeline expertise as trusted technical advisors to deliver impactful projects that enable Britain’s net zero goals.”

