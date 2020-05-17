World Future Energy Summit planned for Jan. 18-21, 2010

The 2010 World Future Energy Summit will be held Jan. 18 - 21 in Abu Dhabi. Known as the world's platform for sustainable future energy solutions, the four-day event will provide a networking opportunity for industry leaders, investors, scientists, specialists, policymakers and researchers from more than 40 countries to address the challenges of increasing energy demand globally and the need to find cleaner sources for power. More than 30 individual conference sessions are expected with 200-plus key players discussing future strategies, policies and technologies.



(Edited by Gabe Perna)