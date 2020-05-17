Article
Renewable Energy

World Future Energy Summit planned for Jan. 18-21, 2010

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The 2010 World Future Energy Summit will be held Jan. 18 - 21 in Abu Dhabi. Known as the world's platform for sustainable future energy solutions, the f...

The 2010 World Future Energy Summit will be held Jan. 18 - 21 in Abu Dhabi. Known as the world's platform for sustainable future energy solutions, the four-day event will provide a networking opportunity for industry leaders, investors, scientists, specialists, policymakers and researchers from more than 40 countries to address the challenges of increasing energy demand globally and the need to find cleaner sources for power. More than 30 individual conference sessions are expected with 200-plus key players discussing future strategies, policies and technologies.

Learn more and register at:
World Future Energy Summit

(Edited by Gabe Perna)

World-Future-Energy-Summit-planned-Jan-18-21-2010_40833
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy