Article
Smart Energy

Auto Giants Join Forces to Develop Fuel Cell Cars

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Ford, Daimler and Renault-Nissan are joining forces to speed up the development of hydrogen powered vehicles, expecting to commercialize the technolog...

 

Ford, Daimler and Renault-Nissan are joining forces to speed up the development of hydrogen powered vehicles, expecting to commercialize the technology as soon as 2017.

The cars will use hydrogen, stored in special high-pressure tanks, to generate electricity after a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen occurs. The vehicles only emit water vapor and heat.

Related story: Hyundai to Reveal First Fuel-Cell Electric Car

Under the joint partnership, each company will equally invest in moving the technology forward, with plans to develop a common fuel cell system—a partnership large enough to reduce costs of the project, where most automakers have failed.

"Working together will significantly help speed this technology to market at a more affordable cost to our customers," Raj Nair, Ford's group vice president for global product development, said in a statement issued Monday. "We will all benefit from this relationship, as the resulting solution will be better than any one company working alone."

Together, the three auto giants claim to have 60 years of experience developing fuel cell cars, with test vehicles that have proven to travel over 6.2 million miles.

Meanwhile, Toyota and BMW have announced plans to work together on the development of “lithium air” batteries, with expectations to complete a vehicle by 2020.

Read More in Energy Digital's December/January Issue

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalautomakersFordDaimler
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy