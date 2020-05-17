Article
Smart Energy

Banks Pledge $175 Billion to Sustainable Transportation

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Eight of the largest development banks announced Wednesday they will invest $175 billion over the next decade to support low-emission transportation p...

 

Eight of the largest development banks announced Wednesday they will invest $175 billion over the next decade to support low-emission transportation programs in rapidly growing areas like Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Sustainable transportation, a focal point of the UN's development agenda at Rio+20, will be critical for these areas as cities brace for population growth of 1 billion people over the next 20 years. To prevent patterns of urban sprawl and congestion, the bourgeoning population will require new transportation systems.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Solving the World Food Crisis with Salt and Sunlight

Clean Water Solutions for Every Continent

Read more in June's issue of Energy Digital: Energy Turns to SPACE

More people driving in developing countries will result in lost time and higher transportation costs if the transportation remains inefficient. It will also become the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, accounting for 46 percent of global emissions by 2035, the banks said.

"These unprecedented commitments have the promise to save hundreds of thousands of lives by cleaning the air and making roads safer; cutting congestion in hundreds of cities; and reducing the contribution of transportation to harmful climate change," said Joan Clos, executive director of U.N.-HABITAT, a U.N. agency focused on urban development.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalUNRio+20development banks
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy