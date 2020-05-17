California Invests $35M in Green Fuel Technologies

The California Energy Commission has approved over $35 million worth of funding towards projects that will accelerate the development of green fuels and technology in the state.

The move will help achieve aggressive clean energy goals set into law under Governor Jerry Brown, requiring that California get 33 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2020.

“These awards support a diversity of alternative fuel and vehicle types, including biodiesel production, natural gas vehicle technologies and incentives, and E85 fueling stations, which together provide a crucial boost to the development of clean energy transportation in the state. They will enable the deployment of more advanced technology vehicles on the roadways – and support the development of the fueling infrastructure needed to keep them rolling,” said Energy Commissioner Carla Peterman. “Investing in these innovative projects will benefit all Californians by improving our air quality, creating jobs, and providing the diverse transportation options that we need today and in the future.”

And the winners are:

CALSTART Inc., receiving $14.5 million to demonstrate medium- to heavy-duty vehicles using alternative fuels

Propel Biofuels Inc., receiving $10.1 million to help install 101 new ethanol fueling facilities at gas stations across the state

SacPort Biofuels Corp., receiving $5 million for its pilot project to demonstrate a gasification process that produces renewable biomass diesel from local municipal solid waste

Gas Technology Institute, receiving $4.6 million for two projects, including a demonstration of three hybrid trucks and a demonstration of a natural gas version of a heavy-duty diesel engine

Springboard Biodiesel LLC, receiving $758,200 to build a pilot biodiesel production facility that will supply low-cost biodiesel in rural North California

Whole Energy Pacifica LLC, receiving $125, 274 to design, build and install a fuel-blending system at a biodiesel terminal to provide accurate, uniform blending of diesel with biodiesel (predominantly made from used cooking oils)

Reynolds Buick-GMC, receiving $16,000 for two natural gas-fueled medium-duty vehicles

