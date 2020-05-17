Cars.com Names Top Hybrids for the Money

CHICAGO--Cars.com, the premier online resource for buying and selling new and used vehicles, released today a list of the best "Hybrids for the Money," as ranked by the site's team of expert editors.

"Gas prices remain high as we approach the summer driving season, which adds even more relevance to our annual look at how much today's hybrids actually save buyers," said David Thomas, Cars.com Managing Editor. "While high mileage figures may seem like they'd impact your family's budget in a positive way, you also have to look into the efficient car's sticker price to know if making the switch would be a wise decision."

In ranking each hybrid, the site's editors looked at a vehicles average fuel economy and base sticker price. "We don't account for equipment levels, quality judgments, cost of ownership or any variances from EPA mileage estimates," said Thomas. "The goal here is to pay the least for the most mileage."

SUBCOMPACT: 2012 Toyota Prius c – MSRP: $18,950; 53mpg city / 46mpg highway

"This car stands well above the rest when it comes to getting the most bang for the buck," said Thomas.

COMPACT: 2012 Honda Insight – MSRP $18,350; 41mpg city / 44mpg highway

MIDSIZE: 2012 Toyota Prius – MSRP $24,000; 51mpg city / 48mpg highway

FAMILY SEDAN: 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid – MSRP $25,900; 43mpg city / 39mpg highway

COMPACT CROSSOVER: 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid – MSRP $30,570; 34mpg city / 31mpg highway

MIDSIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid – MSRP $38,540; 28mpg city / 28mpg highway

FULLSIZE SUV/CROSSOVER: 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid – MSRP: $51,970; 20mpg city / 23mpg highway

PICKUP TRUCK: 2012 Chevrolet Silverado Hybrid – MSRP $39,640; 20mpg city / 23mpg highway

LUXURY SUV: 2012 Lexus RX 450h – MSRP: $45,235; 32mpg city / 28mpg

LUXURY CAR: 2012 Infinity M35h – MSRP: $53,700; 27mpg city / 32mpg highway

SOURCE Cars.com

