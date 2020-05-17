Conserving Energy with Energy Detection Tools

This post was written on behalf of Inlec Test Equipment Hire, providers of power analyzers and a wide range of test equipment

As winter approaches, now is the time to think about how much energy you are using and how you can start decreasing your energy bills.

Saving energy doesn’t have to be a long chore and there are ways you can get the whole family involved. From recycling to teaching the kids how the environment works, being eco-friendly can change your way of living. However, around the home there is often a lot of energy wastage that we are simply unaware of and that we can’t modify unless we have the correct tools. For example, the majority of wasted energy is leaked through the roof of your property. By ensuring the roof and wall cavities are fully insulated you can save a considerable chunk of money on utility bills.

An increasingly popular method of measuring energy loss in houses is to hire power test equipment, which can also be highly cost effective. These specialized pieces of equipment can measure a whole host of energy sources.

Here is a breakdown of the most common energy saving instruments and how you can use them within your home or business.

Electrical Power Analyser

These devices have a host of uses including measuring energy circulation and also the amount on energy consumption throughout the household.

Power analyzers are incredibly versatile and can be connected to computers to record and compare data. These devices are beneficial for eco-conscious businesses who want to keep track of energy output and decrease costs. Power analyzers are widely available and typically cost around £100, depending on quality and function.

Thermal Imaging Equipment

Thermal imaging cameras can often be incredibly expensive to purchase, so hiring is a more cost effective approach to investigating how heat is being wasted in your home.

This type of equipment uses infrared technology to measure heat radiation rather than visible light. This information is then combined into electrical signals that form an image. The difference between a normal digital camera and a thermal camera is the range of the wavelengths. A standard camera can capture up to 750 nanometres whilst a thermal camera can capture up to 14,000 nanometres.

Electricians use thermal imaging cameras to detect electrical wiring and the flow of electricity. Hiring from a reputable company can ensure that you are not wasting energy. Thermal imaging equipment can be hired for around £150 per week.

Laser Thermometer

Digital thermometers can provide an accurate reading of an environment's temperature. Many laser digital thermometers are capable of USB connectivity which allows you to log your data on to a computer for an analysis of results.

This type of technology can clearly indicate how much energy you are losing in a particular room or it can indicate the location as to where you are losing most heat energy. Depending on quality and function, digital laser thermometers can be hired for around £30 per week from most test equipment companies.

There are a whole host of tools available to determine how you can become energy efficient. The instruments often need to be calibrated, so it is useful if you gain expert advice before use.

