Dive to Save Oceans

Today, on World Oceans Day, TangaReef launches its unique booking service that turns every dive into a contribution to ocean conservation.

Oceans are essential for all life on planet earth, but overfishing, pollution and climate change threaten the marine ecosystem. However it's not too late, and all scuba divers and snorkeling enthusiasts love to visit places with beautiful reefs and bountiful marine life. And ever more people want to join. TangaReef turns this almost universal desire into a powerful tool for ocean conservation.

TangaReef is a Helsinki-based business operated by diving and travel enthusiasts from all over the world. Its online booking service makes it easy for experienced divers and beginners to find reputable dive centers in popular vacation destinations. Dive centers are ranked according to quality, safety and ecological criteria. Dive centers with sound environmental practices, that make efforts that go beyond the basics, and that receive high customer ratings and rave reviews, are rewarded with a higher placing on the listings, which will give them more business.

Importantly, TangaReef donates a significant portion of every booking made to renowned organizations that help local communities to establish and enforce marine protected areas. Creating sufficiently large such areas is widely regarded as the most important and urgent step to preserve the incredible diversity of marine life.

As many of these marine protected areas are, or will become, attractive destinations for passionate divers, ecological tourism to these destinations will increase income for local businesses and communities. Some of which can and should be used for better and larger marine parks which will lead to more fish, more divers and more income.

Today TangaReef celebrates World Oceans Day and kickstarts this positive spiral together with divers around the world.

SOURCE TangaReef

