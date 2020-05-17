Electric Mobility for Wheelchair Users

Electric cars are doing more than just adapting to the needs of the environment—they're adapting to the needs of the handicapped. TransLogic's Kenguru gives drivers in wheelchairs a lot more conveniency for a lot less money.

Wheelchair conversions can add an extra $14,000 or more to the price of a van or SUV. With federal and state electric vehicle incentives, the price of the Kenguru can be as low as $20,000, or even nothing in certain cases involving vocational rehabilitation incentives.

TransLogic reports that its EV can travel at speeds up to 25 miles per hour with a 60 mile range. Originally developed in Hungary, the Kenguru was brought to the US last year and is now being manufactured in Pflugerville, Texas.

