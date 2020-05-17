Article
Smart Energy

Electric Mobility for Wheelchair Users

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Electric cars are doing more than just adapting to the needs of the environment&mdash;they&#39;re adapting to the needs of the handicapped. TransLogic...

 

Electric cars are doing more than just adapting to the needs of the environment—they're adapting to the needs of the handicapped. TransLogic's Kenguru gives drivers in wheelchairs a lot more conveniency for a lot less money.

Wheelchair conversions can add an extra $14,000 or more to the price of a van or SUV. With federal and state electric vehicle incentives, the price of the Kenguru can be as low as $20,000, or even nothing in certain cases involving vocational rehabilitation incentives.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Audi's Electra First Hybrid to Win Le Mans Race

The Economics of Electric Cars 

Read more in June's issue of Energy Digital: Energy Turns to SPACE

TransLogic reports that its EV can travel at speeds up to 25 miles per hour with a 60 mile range. Originally developed in Hungary, the Kenguru was brought to the US last year and is now being manufactured in Pflugerville, Texas.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalEvwheelchairTransLogic
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy