ENER-G Wins Technology Provider of the Year Award

ENER-G designs, implements and finances energy efficiency projects and renewable energy solutions to businesses in 17 countries around the world. Today, the company won the Technology Provider of the Year Award at the Insider North West International Trade Awards for its recent projects in the US.

“We provide a complete energy solutions package that is highly exportable as we have the means, and financial support to provide the low and zero carbon technologies and services to meet the specific needs of organisations worldwide,” said ENER-G Managing Director Derek Duffill in a statement. “We can provide guaranteed savings without any need for capital outlay by our customers. That’s a business model that appeals in any language.”

As the first of many US carbon abatement investment projects in the US, the company recently began delivering energy solutions to Saint Peter's College in New Jersey under a $6.3 million contract. The project includes the installation of a 200kW solar photovoltaic system across the campus with a trigeneration plant that will supply low carbon heat, electricity and cooling for its buildings. With no upfront cost to the college, ENER-G's clean energy technology will supply efficient energy to the school in the future and reduce its carbon emissions by 2,886 metic tonnes per year.

ENER-G is also partnering with other local contractors and consultants with projects scheduled for completion by next summer, creating many jobs as the company continues to grow.

The company's combined heat, power and biogas generation systems are also gaining attraction around the globe. ENER-G has also started building landfill gas generation plants in South Africa and recently commissioned facilities in Lithuania and Romania.

