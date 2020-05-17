Energy saving benefits of cloud communications

Follow @EnergyDigital

By Jessica Oaks

Staying eco-friendly while running a business might not seem easy, but there are a lot of different steps that you can take to make your company go green. For example, cloud communications have lots of green benefits, and there are other ways for IT companies to become more eco-friendly as well.

How business phone systems can save the environment

Unlike cell phones, business phone systems are designed to last for the long haul. Created just for heavy use, these phones can last for many years. Not only can this help you cut costs, but it can also cut down on phones that get thrown away in the landfill. In turn, this can cut down on toxic chemicals that can find their way from the inside of phones to the dirt underneath the landfill.

Why VoIP is more eco-friendly

VoIP phone systems are more eco-friendly than more traditional phone options for many reasons. First of all, you have to think about how VoIP systems work: Voice signals get transformed into digital signals, which are sent over the Internet. Then, these signals are reconverted for the person on the other end of the phone to hear. Since much of this work is done digitally, large backend infrastructures aren't necessary. This cuts down on building materials, costs and electricity.



Although there are some benefits to keeping some of the lines in your office as IVR lines, you may choose to switch less essential lines over to the newest VoIP technology. Then, you can cut costs and be more eco-friendly.

Other ways for IT companies to go green

Along with switching over to VoIP phone systems and using only business-quality phone systems around the office, there are other ways for IT companies to become more eco-friendly. Here are a few tips:

·Use cloud storage whenever possible. Although there are some situations when physical copies are a necessity, you can save a lot of paper and a lot of waste by saving files on the cloud instead.

·Upgrade old equipment when possible. Not only will you be able to benefit from better performance, but you will also be able to invest in more energy-efficient equipment.

·Make it a policy to turn things off when they aren't in use. In many IT offices, computers, equipment, lights and more are kept on when they aren't being used; this can increase energy consumption substantially and can increase energy costs as well.

·Focus on green traveling. If your company has a fleet of vehicles, you may want to consider investing in hybrids; if not, you should at least choose vehicles that are known to be energy efficient. When planning company trips, choose traveling options that conserve energy and waste.

·Opt for energy-saving monitors. They don't cost much but can substantially reduce your energy costs, and they are much more eco-friendly.

·Use programmable thermostats. There is no reason to keep your office toasty when there is no one there, but programmable thermostats can make it easy to regulate the temperature at various times of the night and day.

There are many reputable companies, like Mitel, that offer cloud communications and other eco-friendly business services. These simplemethods can help you preserve the environment and gain a good reputation. Not only will your business save a substantial amount of money, it will also take pride in knowing it has done its part to improve its environmental footprint.

Author bio: Jessica Oaks is a freelance journalist who loves to cover technology news and the ways that technology makes life easier. She also blogs at FreshlyTechy.com. Check her out on Twitter @TechyJessy.