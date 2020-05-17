Article
Energy Secretary Chu Will Return to Stanford University

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Soon after Energy Secretary Steven Chu retires from Washington this year, he has announced that he will be returning to one of his earlier passions: teaching at Stanford University.

"The highest point in my career was when I became a professor in (such) a great institution,” Chu told the Stanford Daily.

The Nobel Prize-winning physicist will rejoin the University's faculty, working jointly for the physics department and the medical school's Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology. He formerly taught physics and applied physics at Stanford from 1987 to 2008.

The exact date of Chu's departure from the President's Cabinet has not yet been set, nor has a successor been nominated.

Image sourced via Center for American Progress Action Fund

