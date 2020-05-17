The Future of Plastic: Plasticity Rio '12

As a side-event at the Rio 2012 Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Plasticity Rio '12 will include a full day forum involving the opportunities involved in the world of plastic and its role as a secondary raw material.

On June 21st, Plasticity Rio '12 will discuss innovations and solutions that leaders in their respective industries and communities are undertaking to ensure that plastic and used material is treated as a resource, therefore minimizing its impacts on our shared global ecosystem.

“Our event is all about the future of plastic, and where the leaders are going,” says Doug Woodring, Director and Co-Founder of Ocean Recovery Alliance. “It is timely, because an event like this about plastic has never been done before at a big international environmental conference, but it is also being done in a new way, showing the new technologies, innovations, and opportunities that are associated within this industry.”

The forum will be aimed at showcasing solutions to the issues of plastic waste in our environment, including cutting edge recycling, re-use, design, packaging, materials, case studies (from cities, groups and companies), policies, and emerging new technologies. Google, the Clinton Foundation and UNEP are a few of the endorsing parties.

“The following day we will have a half-day session with stakeholders of all types who are interested, to work with the facilitator Rapid Results, whose claim to fame is that they can get groups who normally don’t work together, to work together within 100 days to solve a problem,” says Woodring. “So, we will give people the tools, based on the winning ideas announced at Plasticity, to go home to their respective countries, and deploy these new ideas, and hopefully get something moving, as a result of Rio, within 100 days.”

