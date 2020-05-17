GM's Solar Tree Electric Car Charging Stations

Article
GM unveiled its new solar tree technology this week at its plant in Warren, Mich., reaffirming the company's commitment to renewable energy and electric vehicle deployment.

Although solar trees have been used for shaded solar-power generated parking for years, Envision Solar's new sleekly designed solar trees are different. With built-in solar tracking technology, energy from the sun can be maximized into a massive structure, balancing on just one column. These advantages allow the newly developed charging stations to fully charge and shade six vehicles a day.

Using high efficiency MAGE POWERTEC PLUS PV modules, the multi-axis sun-tracking Solar Tree increases the annual yield up to 25 percent annually.

“We congratulate Envision Solar on another milestone in PV-technology advancement. Their insistence on the highest quality components for their product and the most professional craftsmanship create some of the most aesthetic and best performing structures available,” said Joe Thomas, president and CEO of MAGE SOLAR USA. “Furthermore we commend General Motors as they are leading the way in their commitment to clean energy in the automobile industry.”

GM has also announced plans to increase the amount of power it gets from renewable sources by 25 percent in addition to rolling out Envision Solar's sophisticated solar trees to dealerships throughout the country in upcoming years.

“There are 800 million parking spaces in America,” Wheatley said. “And there is no reason they shouldn’t all be shaded with solar trees,”according to Envision Solar CEO Desmond Wheatley.

