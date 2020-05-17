Green gift ideas for holiday shopping lists

Follow @EnergyDigital

By Trevor Gould

1.) Energy Saving TVs

Television manufactures have been making a concerted effort to produce energy efficient products for some time now. The vast majority of a retailer’s television inventory is generally ENERGY STAR-certified, signifying their commitment to energy efficiency and the environment. Recently released models continue to require less and less power to properly function, which helps both the environment and your wallet. This is paramount because televisions are one of the most widely used electronic devices in a typical household, and being able to cut down on its energy usage is invaluable.

2.) LED Lights

An easy way to minimize your negative environmental impact simply involves reducing your overall energy consumption. A great way to start is by replacing your traditional light bulbs with LED lighting, which will enhance your bulbs’ efficiency and lifespan while still providing high quality brightness. LED bulbs are also devoid of toxic chemicals and produce virtually zero harmful UV emissions. The technology is experiencing extensive propagation and can be found in more homes every day. The most remarkable aspect of LED bulbs is how vast of an improvement they are compared to their traditional counterparts.

3.) Solar Water Heaters

Another premier example of the solar panel’s widespread industry proliferation, solar water heaters are superior to their traditional counterparts in virtually every single way. The reliance on solar power boosts their overall efficiency rates, unit lifespan, and reduces the emission of harmful particles. Plus, a solar water heating unit can potentially decrease energy consumption by up to 70 percent and help make that monthly utility bill a little less intimidating.

4.) Solar Panel Charging Cases

Traditionally, solar panels generate power for homes by absorbing light and channeling it into energy. It was only a matter of time before this concept was effectively applied on a smaller scale to juice up electronics devices. The Voltaic Generator Solar Laptop Charger consists of high-quality solar panels mounted on a waterproof case, utilizing batteries specifically calibrated to efficiently absorb solar power. You can use this convenient solar charging case to power virtually all mainstream electronics. The fact the case looks stylish even with the solar panels is a nice bonus too.

5.) Eco-Friendly Verification Phone Apps

In a consumer market infatuated with eco-friendly products, companies are scrambling to find ways to brand themselves as green. While many businesses contain official third-party certification verifying their green initiatives, plenty of companies are masquerading beneath the eco-friendly umbrella to both improve sales and enhance their image.

Consumer Reports’ free downloadable phone app Eco Label contains lists of certifiably green products and can help shoppers potentially avoid being duped by false advertising. Boasting a seamless and streamlined user interface, Eco Label can help you identify genuine eco-friendly goods while perusing the aisles.

6.) Green GPS Units

Portable GPS units have been providing drivers with detailed directions, traffic avoidance routes, and road trip statistics for over a decade. However, none of these dedicated devices have really been configured to have your best eco-friendly interests in mind. The Pama Eco Navigator Satellite Navigation System is the sole GPS product on the market dedicated to helping minimize your car’s carbon footprint.

It provides you with the most fuel-efficient routes and a detailed diagnostic of your car’s performance. Additionally, it automatically logs all your routes, allowing you to potentially go back and assess your fuel efficiency for particular drives. In a market inundated with GPS devices, the Eco Navigator Satellite Navigation System’s emphasis on the environment helps it stand out from the crowd.

7.) Solar Speakers

Solar panels haven’t only been utilized to power devices; they’ve also been purposed to help technology become entirely self-sustaining. This innovation is evident in the Etón Rukus wireless speakers, a sleek, contemporary sound system that boasts high-quality auditory punch and is powered primarily by the sun. As expected, the solar panels are seamlessly embedded on the top of the device to allow for maximum light absorption. It’s undeniably cutting edge, and looks cool to boot.

8.) Green Power Outlets

One of the continuous and inherent problems of traditional power outlets is how they continue to require power even once a device or appliance is turned off. Deemed “vampire power,” it’s a form of energy that negatively effects both the environment and your monthly utilities bill. Eco-friendly outlets allow you to cut off all power to your gadgets with the simple turn of a dial, thus eliminating the vast majority of vampire power and enhancing your energy efficiency in the process. These hyper-efficient outlets are now widely available in retail stores everywhere.

9.) Eco-Friendly Paper Shredders

Documents containing sensitive information and/or personal financial records are obviously confidential, and it’s the need to dispose of said materials that has given birth to the electronic paper shredder industry. Various hand-powered shredders have now emerged and serve as a convenient eco-friendly solution, simply requiring users to twist their hands to activate the shredding mechanism. These green shredders are portable, incredibly easy to use, and represent an easy way to help conserve energy.

10.) Dryer Balls

A simplistic yet effective concept that has finally begun receiving mainstream recognition, dryer balls are basically large rubber balls with spikes covering the surface. Their purpose is to separate the clothes to facilitate quicker drying and keep them soft. The reusability of the dryer balls renders traditional dryer sheets obsolete, and allows you to save money in the process. Their only real downside is the fact they can be rather noisy at times.

Author bio: Trevor Gould actively writes about sustainable living, energy consumption and green products.