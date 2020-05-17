H&M First to Launch Global Garment Recycling Program

This week, Sophia Bush, Emmy Rossum , Orlando Bloom , Miranda Kerr and Helen Hunt were among the guests who joined H&M and Global Green USA to celebrate their partnership and the kickoff of H&M's global garment recycling program at Global Green's 10th annual Pre-Oscar party. H&M, as a proud sponsor of the event, featured an exclusive H&M Conscious* lounge which highlighted H&M's key sustainability initiatives including their fashionable Conscious clothing collections. An ivory organic cotton three-piece suit from H&M's Spring 2013 Conscious Exclusive collection was worn by Sophia Bush on the green carpet.

H&M is the first fashion company to launch a global garment-recycling initiative. Beginning Thursday February 21st 2013, customers will be able to exchange used garments in all 269 H&M stores in the US (and in all 48 H&M markets worldwide). Sustainability is an important part of H&M's culture, and the Swedish retailer strives to reduce the environmental impact of clothes throughout their lifecycle.

"For many years Global Green has been setting a shining example of what it means to be a conscientious consumer and citizen," says actress and long-time Global Green supporter Sophia Bush . "To have H&M joining us in this fight, and helping to remind the world that chic and sustainable are in fact one-in-the-same, is such an exciting development! What an amazing opportunity we all have to be better to our ecosystems and communities every day."

Through this global initiative, H&M's customers can help save natural resources and contribute to reduced environmental impact by avoiding textile waste. Any piece of clothing, from any brand, and in any condition will be accepted. In return, customers will receive a voucher for each bag of clothing donated for 15% off their next item purchased.

"H&M is investing in this ground-breaking clothing recycling program and we are proud to partner with Global Green USA to launch this initiative, says H&M spokesperson Marybeth Schmitt . "We believe this program will really make an impact in reducing the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills all over the world and we are excited that, at the same time, we will raise funds for Global Green USA to continue their great work."

