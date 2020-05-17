IBM and the Future of EV Infrastructure

This week we highlight some of the top stories from Energy Digital in 2012. Check back to see which stories make the cut.

As gas prices continue to climb, the case for electric vehicles is stronger today than ever before. Advancements in battery technology and more options of vehicle models to choose from are grabbing the attention of consumers. However, the success of mass EV adoption is largely dependent on the availability of charging infrastructure. In order for EVs to scale up, publicly available EV infrastructures such as those located in public parking garages, at work or at shopping malls will become increasingly important, especially in urban areas.

How will we prepare for mass adoption of EVs? Will utilities and IT systems be equipped to manage an influx of EVs coming onto the grid?

