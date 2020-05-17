The Impact of Mobile Technology in the Energy Sector

Many of the players in the energy industry, big and small, have had to deal with the organization of invoices, vehicles, safety tickets, and workplace incidents without a quick and effective way of doing so. Without a streamlined and efficient certificate management tool, the effectiveness of a work site can be constrained. As regulation of workplace safety standards increase, site managers have been forced to endure more severe scrutiny while continuing to use traditional (yet inefficient) methods for organizing and maintaining records. Despite rapid increases in mobile technology and the simplification of similarly complex logistical practices, the energy sector has not been provided with a solution to this problem.

Fatal Work Injuries on the Rise

The increase in attention being paid to these issues is with good reason. With a recently reported 774,611 incidents across Canada (according to the AWCBC), site managers and higher-ups are recognizing the importance of workplace safety.

In the US, some of the fatal work injury statistics are also very frightening, with about 1,500 deaths in the mining, forestry/agriculture, and construction industries alone (2011). From a brass-tax perspective, it is also costly for firms that have to deal with on-site incidents and fatalities. In the US, an estimated $250 billion was spent on dealing with work-related injuries and illnesses, an increase of $33 billion since 1992. These sobering incident and fatality rates have lead to an increase in the development of work-site safety tools that help create a safer work environment for workers, managers and anyone visiting an active work-site.

Salus Innovations is one of the firms that has developed an easy and mobile way to streamline the process for companies maintaining their Certificate of Recognition. Salus has identified the top priorities for work-site safety/efficiency and created a user-friendly and intuitive application for both smartphones and tablets. The Salus mobile application provides site managers with four features that consolidate all aspects of safety and efficiency, including a ticket tracker, a safety feature, an invoicing system, and a maintenance feature.

As the issue of safety becomes more of a concern for business owners, it will be interesting to see how mobile technology steps up as a solution to many of the problems that work-site based firms are facing.

