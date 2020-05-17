Innovative Leaders Will Carry the Global Energy Industry Forward

View this article in our digital reader

Written by Ted Konnerth, CEO of Egret Consulting

The energy industry is changing rapidly — with governmental regulations, consumer demand and environmental impacts that will continue to grow.

To change in a more sustainable and responsible manner, it is essential to both find and mentor innovative leaders who are both optimistic about the possibilities of alternative energies and realistic about how to achieve market success.

The energy leaders of today and the future succeed through the company organizational structure and support system that best enables their talents. Technological advances in the energy industry, coupled with policy changes and environmental impacts, has ushered in a new era of talent requirements and a new type of leader to move companies and organizations involved in the global industry forward.

What makes an innovative leader?

The talent it takes to lead a company is not easily transferable from industry to industry. Successful leaders tend to specialize in their industry and garner the knowledge of the customer and channel influences that shape that industry.

Take for example, the tide of new technologies sweeping through the lighting sector. The emergence of energy efficient LED technology ushers in the need for talented leadership to guide companies through cultural transitions as channel relationships begin to change. Those individuals who are willing to conduct business in a new way — while still understanding how business has traditionally been done — will succeed. In this age where the energy industry is increasingly reliant on new technologies (smart meters, DC distribution, grid improvements, etc.), leaders must stay abreast of changes in new technologies and opportunities to guide their companies to pioneer and partner with like-minded innovative companies and individuals. They must also be keenly aware of legislative and policy issues affecting their industry.

How organizations cultivate, develop and attract innovative leaders

The energy sector requires talented individuals with strength in designing, implementing and managing new technologies as well as research and development practices. The key is to identify individuals who understand the pace of technology and who also meld well with company culture. With rapidly changing technology and channel partnerships, it will be necessary to attract and retain emerging leaders who can bridge the gap from legacy relationships to new solutions — all within an industry that has been largely resistant to change.



Energy companies of the future will encourage a culture of innovation and reward innovative thinkers for their creativity and contributions to future products, customers and marketing concepts. Creating a company that is a destination site for people to work provides a constant stream of top tier talent to attract and change the company culture from a traditional legacy company to an innovative, market leader company.

Why innovative leaders are crucial to the future of the energy industry

Innovative leaders are the captains steering the ships of progress. Sustainability and efficiency depends on people who think and act with both in mind. Companies with new modes of thinking with products and services that change the energy industry will advance it. The opportunity for substantial growth occurs in times of rapid change, and the industry faces unprecedented changes right now.

Leadership must guide companies in the energy industry through seismic shifts in the years ahead. These leaders have a track record of success in forward-thinking technology companies. They are executives who see beyond the defined boundaries of the past. Energy-related companies are hiring chief technology officers and innovation officers who understand how important research and development is, yet also understand the pulse of the market and end customers. C-level energy leaders of the future will embrace change and encourage the adoption of technology to become more efficient, more reliable and more sustainable.

The energy industry is expanding with alternative energy sources, new products that can have significant impacts on energy conservation and new approaches to save T&D energy losses. The leadership opportunities within this industry are unlimited.

Ted Konnerth is the founder, president and CEO of Egret Consulting Group — a retained search firm specializing exclusively in the electrical industry. Ted was the global V.P., Sales for Cooper Lighting prior to starting Egret and holds a Ph.D. in psychology.

