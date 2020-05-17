Article
Smart Energy

Interior Secretary Ken Salazar Retires Position

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar will retire from his position in March, with intentions of plans to return to Colorado to spend more time with his fami...

 

Interior Secretary Ken Salazar will retire from his position in March, with intentions of plans to return to Colorado to spend more time with his family.

Under the Obama administration, Salazar oversaw a moratorium on offshore drilling after the BP oil spill and promoted the use of renewable energy sources throughout the country including nearly three dozen solar, wind and geothermal energy projects (worth enough to power over three million homes). He also approved the nation's first offshore wind farm, Cape Wind, off the coast of Massachusetts.

He helped “usher in a new era of conservation for our nation's land, water and wildlife” and “expand responsible development of our nation's domestic energy resources,” President Obama said in a statement. Salazar, a former Colorado senator, entered the Senate in 2005.

Of course, he was most well-known for his handling of the 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in the Gulf of Mexico, one of the largest environmental disasters in the country's history. Following the spill, he called for an industrywide moratorium until deepwater operations could resume safely, despite the hardship it caused for the industry.

"We don't believe we ought to be drilling anywhere and everywhere," Salazar said in 2010, before the BP spill. "We believe we need a balanced approach and a thoughtful approach.”

Salazar also oversaw the settlement of a major dispute regarding Native American tribes and suspended 60 of 77 oil and gas leases on public lands in Utah that had been approved by the Bush administration.

"In the prior administration the oil and gas industry were the kings of the world. Whatever they wanted to happen, happened," Salazar said in January 2010.

Potential successors of Salazar include Washington Gov. Chris Gregoire and John Berry, director of the White House Office of Personnel Management, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and the EPA's Lisa Jackson have announced plans to leave. There is also word that Energy Secretary Steven Chu may make a similar announcement soon.

Read More in Energy Digital's December/January Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalKen SalazarInterior Secretaryobama admin
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy