Israeli Eco Wave Power recognized

Israeli Eco Wave Power, an innovative wave energy company, was chosen as a finalist at the Intesa Sanpaolo Bank's “Cleantech Start-Up Initiative.” Thereby, being among the first ever Israel-based cleantech companies to be chosen to take part in the prestigious competition, and get to the final round.

This honor adds to the recognition received by Eco Wave Power in the recent year by winning the Frost & Sullivan Product Innovation Award, being chosen to participate in ABB's Innovation day in Zurich, Having its co-founder, Inna Braverman receive nomination as the “Young Executive of the Year,” and now getting to the Finals of the Cleantech Challenge.

“We are proud to be part of the elite selected cleantech companies, and hope that Israeli technologies will keep pushing the boundaries of invention and reach implementation all over the world,” said David Leb, founder and CEO.

Jonathan Hadar from the commercial and Investment office, a branch of Israel's Ministry of Economy in Milan also congratulated the company.

The Cleantech Start-Up Initiative by Intesa Sanpaolo Bank is a annual business plan competition aimed at supporting the best cleantech companies from Europe and all over the world. It presents a unique fundraising opportunity for companies active in the Cleantech field.

In the first phase, Eco Wave Power was selected to go through training and selection process coordinated by Silicon Valley angel investors INCube, and was chosen as one of the most promising concepts and teams.

In the next phase, Braverman, pitched to a panel of experts (industry players, investors and researchers), who provided structured feedback and selected the finalists, which will move to the final stage of the program.

As a result, Bravermen, will pitch Eco Wave Power's project in the final round to a wide audience of financial and corporate investors, who are top players of the innovation ecosystem.

The best among the finalist start-ups will be given an opportunity to take part in an International Roadshow covering UK, Germany , France and the U.S. to reach more investor audiences and maximize their chances of success.

The event will be held Nov. 12 at Centro Congressi Stelline, Corso Magenta 61, Milan.