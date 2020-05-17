Press Release

Oakwood Homes introduced the nation’s lowest cost Net-Zero Energy home ever built by a production builder.

The Denver home features the same cutting edge technology that has been available in homes twice as expensive and more. The difference is this home will go on the market later this year for less than $199,000.

The merging of affordability with cutting-edge energy technology reflects Oakwood Homes’ ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality homes at the lowest cost to homeowners. As the number one selling builder in the Denver area and winner of numerous customer satisfaction awards, Oakwood Homes wants to make the latest and most sought-after energy savings ideas available to homeowners of every income level. Last year, the homebuilder introduced a Net-Zero Energy Home at the $315,000 price point.

Both Net-Zero Energy homes have used the input of University of Denver seniors enrolled in Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate & Construction Management. Students help Oakwood Homes by managing the on-site day to day construction and assisting in the marketing and selling of the home.

A Net-Zero Energy electric home creates at least as much energy as it consumes over the course of a year. “In my research I’ve never seen one even close to a $200,000 [price point],” said John Cheney, project manager for Oakwood Homes. “This is a very price conscious new home market and we focus on what is the most economical way to achieve energy savings for the homeowner.”

Cheney estimates the Net-Zero technology adds about $10,000 to the purchase price, but that cost is offset by future energy savings. The 1,700 square foot home, with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, comes with a “Net-Zero package” which includes the following technology:

A large solar panel array, packaged as a 20-year lease arrangement with a 20-year warranty, and costs the homeowner about one-third less than a comparable system.

A revolutionary tankless water heater, over 94 percent efficient, which has a better ability to produce continuous, high pressure hot water than typical on-demand type water heaters.

Ultra-energy efficient windows, featuring a 50 percent increase in low-E protection

Electron Stimulated Luminescence™ light bulbs, featuring warmer, more natural light

Airtight construction and use of rigid foam insulation, two building strategies that reduce energy loss even in the most energy efficient homes

