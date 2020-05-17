Article
Smart Energy

Major League Baseball Goes Green

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Major League Baseball opens the new season with new solar and wind installations at two of its ballparks. As the first sport to play under lit fields...

 

Major League Baseball opens the new season with new solar and wind installations at two of its ballparks. As the first sport to play under lit fields and pioneer live television broadcasts, baseball continues to show America that it is still a leader in social and technological change.

The Indians opened this month, revealing an experimental helical structure with four small wind turbines across one of the field's towers, which will generate 25,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The Department of Energy funded Progressive Field's prototype small wind turbine complex, designed by Cleveland State University. It has a central spiral in an aluminum cage, mounted on a steel platform. The corkscrew looking structure speeds up the rate of wind funneled into the turbines. Near Cleveland's windy lakefront, the turbine's annual capacity is estimated at a high rate of 24,000 kw hours.

tumblr_m1v6fiv1Wh1qbltjyo2_500.jpg

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

No Limits, Total Abundance: Transparent Solar Windows

Wind Turbine that Produces Drinkable Water

Check out March's Issue of Energy Digital!

The Mariners' Safeco Field boasts solar panels from 168 Panasonic on its parking garage elevator canopy and skybridge. The HIT Double solar panels are expected to provide 10 to 30 percent of the electricity used for lighting, elevator operation and other needs in the parking garage including electric vehicle charging stations. The Mariners have also installed high-efficiency lighting and recycling bins throughout the park.

The Minnesota Twins, the Royals and the Mariners are also turning to more efficient lighting and cooling systems in addition to encouraging fans to recycle the wrappers and containers of their favorite ballpark snacks.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digital168 PanasonicMajor League baseballbaseb
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy