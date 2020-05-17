Marine Drone Cleans Up Plastic Waste in Ocean

Fourteen billion pounds of trash is dumped into the ocean each year—90 percent of which is plastic. That percentage has been increasing at a rate of about 10 percent each year for the past 20 years.

Although cleaning up the ocean's "plastic soup" has been deemed beyond fixable by a number of researchers, innovative designers are taking a more proactive approach. A few are developing new technologies that they believe will make a significant impact—the latest being the “Marine Drone.”

Yanko Design writes: "The drone is basically an oversized pool net with a sensor fitted machine. It nets drifting plastic trash in a very innovative way. Several drones scout the seas for waste and use a special sensor to keep away fish and other aquatic animals. It is equipped with an infrasound system and the high-powered batteries allow them to stay in the water for more than 2 weeks."

The concept was developed by a French team of designers: Elie Ahovi, Adrien Lefebvre, Philomène Lambaere, Marion Wipliez, Quentin Sorel, and Benjamin Lemoal.

Not much has been discussed yet about how much the Marine Drone would be able to collect or who would pay to clean up the ocean.

