Mercedes to Unveil Zero-Emission Car for Two

Mercedes will reveal its new zero-emission, electric drive vehicle at the upcoming North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month. The smart for-us two seater is being referred to as a “tongue-in-cheek” translation of a pickup for 21st century urban life.

Designed to accommodate two people along with their two bicycles, or smart e-bikes, the cargo area features a docking station for storing or charging. Additionally, parent company Daimler will reveal its new two-wheel bicycle with electric power assistance early this year, serving as a perfect complement.

The smart for-us reaches a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour (about 75 mph) and comes with some advanced features, including a smartphone with integrated video camera on top of the instrument panel support versus traditional interior rear-view mirrors.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

GM's Fully Electric Chevy Spark to Hit Markets in 2013

IBM Predicts Technology in Five Years

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

Smart for-us CEO Dr. Annette Winkler says "We at smart love pick-ups – if they are small on the outside, large on the inside, very safe and extremely comfortable. With the smart for-us a petrol station is no longer required!”

The smart for-us will be available on the market in the spring of 2012.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP