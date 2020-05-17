Article
Mercedes to Unveil Zero-Emission Car for Two

May 17, 2020
Mercedes will reveal its new zero-emission, electric drive vehicle at the upcoming North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month. The smart for-us two seater is being referred to as a “tongue-in-cheek” translation of a pickup for 21st century urban life.

Designed to accommodate two people along with their two bicycles, or smart e-bikes, the cargo area features a docking station for storing or charging. Additionally, parent company Daimler will reveal its new two-wheel bicycle with electric power assistance early this year, serving as a perfect complement. 

The smart for-us reaches a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour (about 75 mph) and comes with some advanced features, including a smartphone with integrated video camera on top of the instrument panel support versus traditional interior rear-view mirrors.

Smart for-us CEO Dr. Annette Winkler says "We at smart love pick-ups – if they are small on the outside, large on the inside, very safe and extremely comfortable. With the smart for-us a petrol station is no longer required!”

The smart for-us will be available on the market in the spring of 2012.

 

