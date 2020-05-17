Michael Jackson Photos may Solve Energy Crisis

The “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, is probably the last person anyone would expect to solve the world energy crisis. But Jackson’s songs often reflect a yearning to make the world a better place, and following his recent death, a former Jackson photographer may help the pop star achieve that goal posthumously. Reginald Garcia—a photographer who captured images of Jackson in his youth (over 33 years ago)—has developed an electric motor/generator he claims produces more energy than is put into it. He plans to sell unpublished photos of Michael Jackson and his brothers to raise funds for the new energy device.

Garcia’s photos reveal a young 19-year-old Michael Jackson and his brothers at a video shoot in a Hollywood studio in March 1978. The photos are a rare glimpse at Jackson just prior to when he began transforming his appearance with plastic surgery. Garcia has 130 of said photos and is in the appraisal process now to prepare them for sale.

Garcia plans to use the funds to continue testing his motor/generator and prepare the design for commercial sale. Devices such as this have been developed before, but have had little commercial success. The reason is that the very concept of a device creating more energy than is put into it defies the laws of physics as they are understood today. But frankly, some of the most revolutionary breakthroughs in history were mocked as impossible prior to their proliferation.

Two previously created devices in particular come to mind when discussing the idea proposed by Garcia. The “Overunity” motor is a magnetic motor developed and perfected many times over by hobbyist inventors. It is named as such because for every unit of energy input into the device, it produces more energy output. A second device is the “Schoolgirl Motor” invented by John Bedini, which essentially operates on the same kind of principle. However, both of these devices have been downgraded by Big Science due to their direct opposition to the accepted laws of physics, and thus have never become commercially viable.

While Reginald Garcia may not be the first to invent such a device, if he could be the first to actually bring it to market that in itself would be revolutionary. The idea of producing clean, cheap, abundant energy may seem like a no-brainer, but do not forget that the energy sector is the most profitable industry in the world, and there’s nothing profitable about cheap energy. That is why ideas like this tend to be buried. It would be very exciting and such a wonderful tribute to Michael Jackson—who has brought joy to the world through his music in spite of his marred private life—to help bring about a revolution in energy generation. If Garcia’s rare photos can bring in enough starting capital, then who knows, he may just make it happen!

