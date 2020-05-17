Navy to Deploy Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2012 /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect, LLC, a leader in electric vehicle charging station technology, announced today the $60,000 sale of charging stations to the Department of the Navy by Go EV, LLC, its exclusive North American distributor.

The OpConnect dual Level I & II units, capable of charging four vehicles at the same time, will be installed at Navy facilities in Washington, DC; Indian Head, MD and San Diego, CA. These charging stations will be powered by OpConnect's EV Charging Network and will be used by service personnel as part of a pilot program for electric vehicle readiness in Navy facilities.

The OpConnect system is an authenticated solution that allows owners to restrict access via custom, credit, fleet or debit cards. The system's over-the-wire firmware upgrade capability allows the units to be field configured remotely, providing for a very flexible, extensible solution for large customers with complex needs.

"The OpConnect system is robust, flexible and an excellent value. We are delighted to provide this compelling solution to this important customer," said Mike Dixon, President of Go EV.

Both firms are minority-owned and both founders have a military heritage. "As veteran-owned businesses, we take pleasure in supplying our product and services to our military. Naval stations have some unique requirements for durability and network security and I am glad that our charging stations met them," said Dexter Turner, OpConnect's President.

