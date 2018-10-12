Nissan and EDF Energy confirm joint venture to support electric vehicles

The Japan-based automotive manufacturer, Nissan, and EDF Energy have announced a collaboration that will see the two companies support electric vehicles (EV) as well as energy generation and storage solutions, Fleet News reports.

In a first of its kind joint venture, the agreement will examine how second-life Nissan electric vehicle batteries will support demand side management.

Through the system, electricity stored in the batteries will be released back to the grid through EDF Energy’s PowerShift in order to respond more efficiently to demand side response initiatives.

The combined system will be tested in order to see how it can be used to aid on site generation, provide greater control and offer enabled flexibility over energy use as well as contributing additional revenue streams.

“The transition to electric vehicles provides huge opportunities for businesses and households, which is why we are investing in the best technology and products to help consumers and business realise the associated benefits,” said Beatrice Bigois, managing director of Customers at EDF Energy.

“In partnering with Nissan, we’re excited to explore new technologies and business models to make low carbon transport a reality now and for the future.”