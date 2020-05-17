Nissan LEAF Blackberry & Android Smartphone App

The Nissan LEAF is the first all-electric automobile to hit the commercial market, and it has been making quite an impression on drivers. The car is built smart, with several automated features linked to its advanced computer components. Now, Nissan is making it easy for drivers to interface with their LEAF, launching a smartphone app for Blackberry and Android operating systems that allows easy wireless interface with the electric vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF smartphone app is available to LEAF owners, people with an active CARWINGS subscription, or anyone interested in how the LEAF is “a pioneer in electric vehicles.”

The new app will allow Blackberry and Android smartphone owners to check the status of the battery charge, begin charging, check when battery charge is complete, see estimated driving range, and turn the climate control system on or off.

An iPhone app with the same features has been available since the LEAF’s release in December 2010.

"Nissan understands that telematics and other communication services are important for consumers," said Trisha Jung, director, Vehicle Connected Services, Nissan North America. "By providing accessibility and functionality to the Nissan LEAF through all major smartphone platforms, we are truly delivering 'Innovation for All.'"