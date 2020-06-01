Noodoe EV and EVCS grow California’s EV network

Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging tech, has announced a partnership with LA-based EVCS to develop California’s EV infrastructure.

Noodoe, a committed accelerator of the global transition to electric transportation and with over 20 years of experience in the sector, designs charging solutions to accommodate a wide range of situations, including retail, hospitality, construction and more.

In addition to the environmental benefits of its business model, the company also emphasises the lucrative aspects of transforming corporate car parking space into profitable charging stations.

Meeting the demand

The partnership between Noodoe and EVCS is part of a wider effort to deliver advanced cloud-based EV charging points around California in order to meet increasing consumer demand, which the duo expects to triple in the short-term.

This prediction is seemingly borne out by the available data on EV sales in the US generally, which strongly indicates an intermittent yet positive upwards trajectory.

For Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe, the next generation of driving deserves next-gen tech infrastructure to enable it and this is what the collaboration is hoping to provide.

“What makes Noodoe EV different is Noodoe EV OS, an advanced cloud-based operating platform that fully automates 24/7 service delivery, payment processing, and energy cost reduction,” she stated.

“Partnering with EVCS is a tremendous milestone, a substantial boost to develop our charger network business stream. It positions Noodoe at the forefront of both EV charging technology and equipment.”

Similarly enthusiastic was Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of EVCS, who looked forward to contributing the company’s signature turnkey solutions, which have already met with success upon their deployment in Golden State businesses.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Noodoe to be the exclusive Network Provider that powers EVCS’s growing number of publicly accessible EV Charging sites,” he said. “Together we’ll be able to further ensure that the future is electric.”

Encouraging the sector

Noodoe’s commitment to its ideals and mission was demonstrated in 2019, when the company launched its ‘Powered by Noodoe’ initiative. This programme set about equipping nascent businesses with the necessary foundation to enter the EV charging sector.

“Many businesses want to enter the market and become a supplier, but face engineering/time to market challenges,” added Chang.

“We did all the heavy lifting by providing business partners with three key advanced technologies: EV charging stations, EV software, and EV OS cloud technology.

Featuring a holistic suite of features, the company’s EV OS includes payment processing, automated diagnostics, operational analytics and much more.

“Noodoe’s program, in partnership with EVCS, puts businesses on the fast track to expansion. Our EV OS is flexible and future-proof, able to integrate additional features as new industry priorities or requirements arise,” Chang concluded.

