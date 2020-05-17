Plastic in the Ocean: What's the Solution?

Plasticity Rio panelist and President / Founder of MBA Polymers, one of the world’s leading multinational plastics recycling companies, Dr Mike Biddle, has been awarded the illustrious Gothenburg Award for Sustainable Development.

“This award for Dr. Biddle showcases the importance of the innovation and opportunities that are being developed in the area of plastic recycling and waste resource development, all of which fit perfectly with the goal to reduce plastic pollution while fulfilling the Rio+20 objectives for the development of the green economy,” says Douglas Woodring, organizer of the Plasticity Rio event, and founder of Ocean Recovery Alliance.

Dr Mike Biddle is one of 18 guest experts to take centre stage at the one-day forum aimed at presenting forward-thinking, solution-based products, processes and case studies on the sustainable uses of plastics that are replicable and scalable throughout the world.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

More Efficient Lighting Could Save the US $10 Billion

Read more in June's issue of Energy Digital: Energy Turns to SPACE

“I am excited to be part of Plasticity. The timing and venue represent a fantastic opportunity to bring leading thinkers from around the globe to work together towards more responsible life-cycle management of this valuable resource we call ‘plastics,” says Dr. Biddle.

Steve Richardson, Director of Marketing and Public Affairs at NatureWorks says, “We believe that it’s vital to reassess where plastics come from, and where plastics go when we’re done with the them. Plasticity gives us a great platform to have a real discussion on bioplastics – with the opportunities, the obstacles, and the progress, all discussed in detail with NatureWorks at the forum.”

With support and endorsement from the United Nations Environment Programme, Google, the Clinton Foundation, Business for the Environment, the National Resources Defence Council (NRDC), NatureWorks, Ecover, Covanta Energy and the Plastic Vortex Challenge, the unique conference is one of a kind on the agenda and will be addressing a range of topical and provocative issues relating to the new technologies and innovations that are being developed which include bioplastics, waste to fuel, source reduction, new design, materials and how some are harnessing plastic waste for new industries.

“Businesses leading with vision and entrepreneurial spirit are essential in the worldwide effort to curb plastic pollution. This is a space for innovation and great opportunities, and we are excited to support the effort championed by Plasticity Forum,” says Daniella Russo, Executive Director of the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

Other guest experts include Eben Bayer, CEO of Ecovative, Sebastião Carlos dos Santos (Tião), President, Association of Collectors of the Metropolitan Landfill of Jardim Gramacho, Rio’s Largest Landfill, as seen in the movie Wasteland www.wastelandmovie.com), Jason Foster, Founder of Replenish, Bryan Martel, Managing Director Environmental Capital Group and Fabien Cousteau – Ocean Explorer, Movie Producer, and Founder of “Plant a Fish,” Daniella Russo, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Plastic Pollution Coalition.

"Plastic waste is poisoning our only planet. The Plasticity Forum will be highlighting these risks during the Rio+20 Earth Summit while also sourcing potential mitigating Innovations. I'm proud to be participating and am excited to see what new approaches are presented, and inspired, by the event,” says Eben Bayer, CEO of Ecovative Design.

The issue of Plastic has been voted the #1 priority out of the top 10 issues facing the ocean, as voted on by over 1,000,000 global citizens on the United Nations official online voting platform for the Rio+20 event. “Plasticity shows the world that plastic can be used, but that there are big opportunities for brands, companies and entrepreneurs who work to minimize its impact on the environment. The future of plastic is one where there is no plastic footprint,” says Woodring.

The team behind this unique conference have also launched a global competition calling on innovators and geniuses alike to be a part of the solution, ‘Capturing Gold’ which will be presented during the day. This crowd-sourced ideas competition uses Tinkby, an online collaboration platform designed to help large groups of people think together and is seeking out the brightest thinking for the future of sustainable use and re-use of plastic.

Edited by Carin Hall

Source: Plasticity

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP