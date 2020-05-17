Toyota Unveils the 2012 Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota is the world leader in hybrid cars and SUVs, and has outdone itself with the unveiling of the new 2012 Prius Plug-in Hybrid at the annual Green Drive Expo in Richmond, California. The new Prius offers greater fuel efficiency, extended electric vehicle range, and a lower price than many other pure electric or range-extender vehicles.

The 2012 Prius Plug-in Hydrid offers seating for five and will achieve a manufacturer-estimated 87 miles per gallon equivalent in combined driving and 49 MPG in hybrid mode.

The new Prius will join three other Prius models, including the larger Prius v and the Prius c, also slated for release in 2012.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid will be capable of operating in full-electric mode for up to 15 miles at speeds of 62 mph. The vehicle will be able to plug in to a standard AC outlet for home charging.

The car features a new 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, replacing the standard Prius’ nickel metal hydride battery. The vehicle comes with an easy-to-use external charging cable. A full charge will require approximately two-and-a-half to three hours using a 120-volt outlet, or one-and-a-half hours using a 240-volt outlet.

The new Prius will also highlight Toyota’s new multimedia system, Entune™. The system is compatible with smartphone apps designed for the PRius that will allow drivers access to remotely controlled charge management, air conditioning, a charging station map, vehicle finder and Eco Dashboard.