Article
Smart Energy

UK digital energy service aims to cut energy bills

By Bizclik Editor
September 30, 2020
undefined mins
Households can save £600 a year through improvements to insulation, double glazing and low-carbon heating...

A new digital service desgined to help homeowners improve the energy performance of their homes and save £600 a year in energy bills was launched by Housing Minister Christopher Pincher on Wednesday.

The digital tool makes it easier to find an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) assessor – which is essential for anyone looking to move home or to understand the action that can be taken to improve the energy performance of a home or building, through improvements to insulation, double glazing and low-carbon heating. 

The service, part of the UK's Clean Growth push, dovetails with the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme which covers two-thirds of the cost of qualifying energy efficiency or low carbon heating improvements to existing homes. The maximum value of the voucher is £5,000 or up to £10,000 for those on a low income. 

Around 40% of the UK’s energy consumption and carbon emissions arise from the way buildings are lit, heated and used so improving the energy efficiency of buildings will be a major factor in meeting the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

An online register will continue to house searchable data on over 27 million energy assessments, enabling residents and landlords to obtain their EPC and to take action to improve the energy performance of their property. 

digitalservicesenergyperformanceUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy