UK digital energy service aims to cut energy bills

A new digital service desgined to help homeowners improve the energy performance of their homes and save £600 a year in energy bills was launched by Housing Minister Christopher Pincher on Wednesday.

The digital tool makes it easier to find an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) assessor – which is essential for anyone looking to move home or to understand the action that can be taken to improve the energy performance of a home or building, through improvements to insulation, double glazing and low-carbon heating.

The service, part of the UK's Clean Growth push, dovetails with the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme which covers two-thirds of the cost of qualifying energy efficiency or low carbon heating improvements to existing homes. The maximum value of the voucher is £5,000 or up to £10,000 for those on a low income.

Around 40% of the UK’s energy consumption and carbon emissions arise from the way buildings are lit, heated and used so improving the energy efficiency of buildings will be a major factor in meeting the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050.

An online register will continue to house searchable data on over 27 million energy assessments, enabling residents and landlords to obtain their EPC and to take action to improve the energy performance of their property.