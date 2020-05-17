Article
Smart Energy

U.S. National Parks Ranked by Air Pollution

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Using data from the National Park Service and Environmental Protection Agency, the Associated Press compiled a list ranking US national parks with the highest levels of smog in 2011.

Topping the list is California's Sequoia National Park, with 87 days of recorded dangerous smog levels. According to the National Park Conservation Association's Emily Schrepf, “Ozone levels here are comparable to urban settings such as LA.”

Think what happens in the cities doesn't affect America's most beautiful landscapes? Think again.

Rankings:

  1. Sequoia National Park, CA

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 87

  2. Joshua Tree National Park, CA

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 56

  3. Great Smoky Mountains National Park, NC

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 12

  4. Yosemite National Park, CA

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 8

  5. Rocky Mountain National Park, CO

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 8

  6. Big Bend National Park, Texas

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 7

  7. Mojave National Preserve, CA

    Number of days monitors recorded violations in 2011: 6

     

 

energy digital
