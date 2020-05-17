Article
World's First Multi-robot ZenRobotics Recycler Process

May 17, 2020
SITA Finland Ltd. a subsidiary of Europe's largest environmental services provider SUEZ Environnement, and ZenRobotics Ltd., the world leader in robotic recycling today announced a deal for the world's first multiple robot waste sorting process.

SITA Finland will take delivery of 2 ZenRobotics Recycler (ZRR) systems, one ZRR Heavy Picker and one ZRR Fast Picker. This brings the SITA Finland site to the world-leading total of 3 robotic systems: The ZRR test system has been run at SITA Finland since 2011.

ZenRobotics Recycler™ picks raw materials from construction and demolition waste safely and with unprecedented efficiency. The ZRR system has proven capable of increasing SITA Finland's Helsinki plant's utilization rate for the waste class from 70% to 90%. The project aims at over 95% rate. Further, SUEZ Environment subsidiaries globally (e.g. in EU, Australia) follow the project's success closely.

"Sustainable re-use of raw materials is key. SITA is now introducing a revolutionary technology to waste management. This strengthens our position as a supplier of high-quality industrial raw materials in Finland." says Jorma Kangas , CEO, SITA Finland Ltd.

"Our 3 years of co-operation come to fruition! The SITA installation will be built by Finnish machine-building industry to the designs of the super-talented ZenRobotics team. And this is just the beginning of what SITA and ZenRobotics can do together. Great Yuletide news to bring to the team! In fact, I do feel a bit like the Santa right now!" enthuses ZenRobotics CEO Juho Malmberg , not typically given to bold statements.

ZenRobotics Ltd. brings high technology to recycling. ZenRobotics Recycler the artificial-intelligence-controlled robotic recycling system reclaims valuable raw materials from construction and demolition waste. The system is marketed globally, through a reseller network in 49 countries.

