The World's Most Beautiful Pylon Concepts

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Power lines don't always suit the beautiful landscapes that the world requires them to cut across. But with the help of some creative architectural visions, transmission towers used to support power lines that connect us all could be made into works of art. 

Some notable designs include: 

Pylon concepts, created by DesignDepot, located in Moscow, Russia

1.jpg

2.jpgWith its giant electrical pylons, in the shape of humans, American design and architecture firm Choi+Shine won the Icelandic High-Voltage Electrical Pylon International Design Competition in 2010. 

3.jpg

4.jpg

‘Flower’ Towers by Gustafson Porter with Atelier One, and Pfisterer:

5.jpg

“Tree” form pylon design by Andy Martin Architects:

6.jpg

 Bow-like pylon by Amanda Levete Architects and Arup:

7.jpg

 

