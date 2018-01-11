1,000 more electric vehicle charging points for London

London’s leading charging network, Bluepoint London, has announced that it will be deploying an additional 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the capital.

The company operating the Source London network has partnered with 20 London boroughs in order to provide

The news follows the signing of an agreement between Bluepoint London and Tower Hamlets at the end of last year.

“Source London continues to be London’s leading charging network and we are extremely pleased to be working with 20 boroughs across London,” reported Christophe Arnaud, Managing Director of Bluepoint London.

“Nevertheless we are still far behind other capitals and witness daily the appetite of Londoners for EVs.”

“Providing them with the right infrastructure is essential and only an immediate collaborative effort from all of London’s local authorities will enable us to find the best possible locations for the 1,000 points we have waiting in storage.”

According to the company, Source London doubled its monthly charges during 2017, reaching 50,000 cycles.