14 renewable firms urge the UK government to enable onshore wind to compete for auction

14 renewable energy companies in the UK have written the government in a bid to encourage onshore wind’s role in auctions.

The letter is addressed to Greg Clark, the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

There are currently restrictions preventing onshore wind from entering power auctions under the Contracts for Difference scheme in the country.

ScottishPower Renewables, SSE, innogy, Statkraft, Vattenfall, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas, CS Wind, RJ McLeod, Farrans Construction, AE Yates, REG Power Management, Athena PTS, and RSK all signed the letter.

“In addition to being the cheapest form of new power generation, an analysis from the BVG has found that onshore wind has the potential to deliver 18,000 skilled construction jobs, 8,500 longterm skilled jobs, and stimulate supply chain investment, resulting in 70% UK content in projects, in those areas where there are no objections to its development,” the letter reads.

“Thanks to a rapid fall in costs, new onshore wind power can be secured at a subsidy-free price.”

“However, the considerable upfront investments and lack of investor certainty associated with a merchant approach to onshore wind development means that there is a risk this low-cost, lowcarbon power source, and its potential, will not be sufficiently utilised without contracts to procure new capacity.”

“In order not to miss the opportunities for growth in supply chain companies and consumer benefit, it is crucial that a decision on procurement through CfD auctions is made now.”