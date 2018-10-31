Article
Sustainability

14 renewable firms urge the UK government to enable onshore wind to compete for auction

By Sophie Chapman
October 31, 2018
undefined mins
14 renewable energy companies in the UK have written the government in a bid to encourage onshore wind’s role in auctions...

14 renewable energy companies in the UK have written the government in a bid to encourage onshore wind’s role in auctions.

The letter is addressed to Greg Clark, the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

There are currently restrictions preventing onshore wind from entering power auctions under the Contracts for Difference scheme in the country.

ScottishPower Renewables, SSE, innogy, Statkraft, Vattenfall, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas, CS Wind, RJ McLeod, Farrans Construction, AE Yates, REG Power Management, Athena PTS, and RSK all signed the letter.

SEE ALSO:

“In addition to being the cheapest form of new power generation, an analysis from the BVG has found that onshore wind has the potential to deliver 18,000 skilled construction jobs, 8,500 longterm skilled jobs, and stimulate supply chain investment, resulting in 70% UK content in projects, in those areas where there are no objections to its development,” the letter reads.

“Thanks to a rapid fall in costs, new onshore wind power can be secured at a subsidy-free price.”

“However, the considerable upfront investments and lack of investor certainty associated with a merchant approach to onshore wind development means that there is a risk this low-cost, lowcarbon power source, and its potential, will not be sufficiently utilised without contracts to procure new capacity.”

“In order not to miss the opportunities for growth in supply chain companies and consumer benefit, it is crucial that a decision on procurement through CfD auctions is made now.”

UKWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy