300MW Gujarati wind farm’s turbines to be supplied by GE

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it will deliver the wind power turbines for a 300MW wind farm in Gujarat, India that will help drive the country’s energy future.

The 112 turbines are optimised for low wind speeds, and the farm is set to provide power to meet the yearly energy requirements of 1.3 million people.

A 25-year power purchase agreement has been achieved by EDF and the Sitac Group with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), itself an organisation administratively managed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

With the turbines due to be installed over the course of this year, the farm will aid Gujarat in establishing renewable energy sources as 17% of its installed capacity by next year (a figure which currently stands at 10%) as dictated by the government-mandated Renewable Power Obligations initiative.

“We are extremely honored to have been selected by EDF-Sitac for this project. Together, we are aiming at growing Gujarat’s and India’s renewable energy capacity,” said Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN, in the company’s statement.

“We are now focused on making this project a success for our customer and we look forward to seeing our first 2.7 MW turbines up and running on site very soon. With one of the largest rotors available in India to date, these turbines are perfectly suited for the country’s wind conditions.”

Last week, GE Renewable Energy named a new Vice President and CEO of Grid Solutions, Heiner Markhoff, who will oversee the continued development of next gen grid technology that will facilitate the energy transition around the world.

Of the appointment, Markhoff said: “I am privileged to return to GE and excited to take on this challenge to position our Grid business for the future. Grid technology is at the core of the energy transition and enabling more renewable energy. I’m looking forward to working with the Grid team to create value for our customers and GE.”