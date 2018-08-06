Article
AA, Chargemaster to install EV charging points across 4000 UK hotels

By Olivia Minnock
August 06, 2018
Working in conjunction with the AA, Chargemaster will offer free electric vehicle (EV) charging points across 4,000 hotels and bed and breakfasts across Britain, it has been reported.

Chargemaster, which is the largest EV charging company in the UK, is owned by BP which purchased the business in June of this year.

The chargers will be installed at any AA-inspected establishment at no cost to the organisation. This is to form part of Chargemaster’s POLAR network of EV chargers.

David Martell, Chief Executive of Chargemaster said: “We believe that within the next five years, all hotels will offer EV charging, just like they provide WiFi today.

“Our offer for AA hotels is a great opportunity for hotel owners and operators to get a competitive advantage with a facility that could attract hundreds of thousands of customers in the coming years.”

