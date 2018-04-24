AB Sugar launches first sustainability report

The multinational sugar firm, AB Sugar, has announced its first group-wide sustainability report, revealing targets for 2030.

The report covers carbon pollution and the use of plastics, aiming to reduce emissions and water use by 30% and ensure all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or bio-degradable by the deadline, as a response to consumer concerns.

The commitments are part of the CSR framework, dubbed “Global Mind, Local Champion”, which will work with approximately 25,000 growers.

“Our ambitious 2030 commitments are an industry first and the next step in our journey to becoming the world’s leading sustainable sugar business,” stated Mark Carr, CEO of AB Sugar.

SEE ALSO:

“Working across all 10 operational markets our ‘Global Mind, Local Champions’ sustainability framework will help us lessen our footprint and to grow a sustainable future for those around us.”

The company, which employs about 40,000 people spanning across 10 countries, aims to become the world’s leading sustainable sugar business.

It claims it is the first firm in the industry to introduce group-wide goals that target sustainability.

The report also highlights plans within its supply chain, aiming to train professional growers following its net income increase of 166% for Chinese growers in five years.