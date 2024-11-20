ABB Champions Circular Economy in Industrial Electronics
The increasing consumption of electric devices in the industrial sector is a growing global concern, with approximately 62 million tons of electronic waste generated globally.
This figure is projected to escalate to 82 million tons by the year 2030, according to UNITAR. The repercussions of industrial electronic waste extends beyond waste itself and encompasses resource waste, carbon emissions and soil and water contamination to name a few.
The key challenges in industrial electronic waste include:
- Difficulties inherent in recycling processes
- Presence of hazardous substances
- Risks about data security
- Scarcity of specialised recycling facilities
- Absence of uniform disposal procedures
- High costs and energy demands associated with disposal
Collaboration with suppliers and partners is essential for circularity-driven innovation. Each of us has a distinct role to play in transitioning to a fully circular economy. By preventing resource waste and reusing materials, we protect the environment and ensure resources for future generations. Let’s move away from linear systems and work together to build sustainable models
ABB's Commitment to Sustainability
ABB Energy Industries Service, in collaboration with its recycling partners, is rigorously focused on maximising resource usage and extending the lifespans of products through end-to-end sustainable practices.
Its business and sustainability models are ingrained with the principles of circularity.
This strategic approach goes beyond the traditional linear methodology of 'take-make-dispose' in favour of a 'reduce-reuse-recycle' ethos, where waste materials are considered valuable resources.
By doing so, ABB significantly cuts down on its reliance on unprocessed, raw materials, thereby reducing emissions and aiding in the restoration of natural ecosystems.
"End-to-end traceability and extending the lifecycle of our products is crucial, especially in the face of a rising global demand for critical materials," says Marie-Hélène Westholm-Knebel, Global Head of Sustainability at ABB Energy Industries.
"Without the transformation of production and consumption models to support the circular economy, we cannot meaningfully preserve natural resources and cut emissions.
"Our collaborations with recycling partners ensure that sustainability standards are upheld from the very beginning to the final stage of a product's lifecycle."
Significant Reductions in Waste
Since the inception of its Parts Circularity programme four years ago, ABB Energy Industries Service and its recycling affiliates have significantly reduced the amount of industrial electronic waste ending up in landfills by 93%.
Of 32,000 faulty items processed across the four years, 214.5kg went to landfill in 2020 but by the end of 2023, this had fallen to 14.2kg.
ABB emphasises repair, reuse and recycling strategies to prolong the usability of defective components, thereby conserving resources and limiting waste.
By partnering with Stena Recycling in Europe and Ohio Drop Off in the US, ABB ensures that each part is rigorously assessed and granted a certification that solidifies the sustainability of the materials used.
The company also incentivises clients financially to return defective parts in exchange for those that have been remanufactured or refurbished, presenting a viable, cost-effective and sustainable alternative.
This not only reduces waste but also lessens the dependence on new, virgin resources.
In instances where parts are irreparable, they are meticulously disassembled, inspected, cleaned and reassembled to craft new, remanufactured components.
"The success of this programme has already been proven at industrial plants around the world where our customers have service agreements that enable them to play an active role in striving for a circular economy," says Paul Sundt, Service Segment Manager at ABB Energy Industries.
"We hope to see this continue as more customers realise the value, and improved sustainability, that can be generated across their supply chain," he concludes.
