ABB Champions Circular Economy in Industrial Electronics

ABB's Commitment to Sustainability

ABB Energy Industries Service, in collaboration with its recycling partners, is rigorously focused on maximising resource usage and extending the lifespans of products through end-to-end sustainable practices.



Its business and sustainability models are ingrained with the principles of circularity.

This strategic approach goes beyond the traditional linear methodology of 'take-make-dispose' in favour of a 'reduce-reuse-recycle' ethos, where waste materials are considered valuable resources.

By doing so, ABB significantly cuts down on its reliance on unprocessed, raw materials, thereby reducing emissions and aiding in the restoration of natural ecosystems.