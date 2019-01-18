Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: ADPC announces partnership with Mubadala and Masdar

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPC) has announced a strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Company and Masdar at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2019, Trade Arabia reports.

According to state news agency Wam, it is anticipated that the partnership will allow for the growth in the power and water sector in the UAE, in addition to supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development objectives.

The partnership will include key projects related to Water Desalination with a production capacity of more than 400mn imperial gallons daily as well as Renewable Energy over 5GW of electricity in the form of Solar and over 2GW of Conventional Power Generation during the next five years.

With Mubadala and Masdar currently maintaining capabilities and expertise within the energy sector, it is thought that Masdar’s presence in renewable energy covers over 25 countries.

It is anticipated that the projects will begin during the first half of 2019 by the subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, Emirates Eater and Electricity Company (EWEC).

Following the announcement of the partnership, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Masdar, commented: “Masdar is pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Power Corporation to help realise the next phase in the development of Abu Dhabi’s power and water sector, including its continued adoption of commercially viable renewable energy.”



“This agreement is aimed at leveraging the latest technology and innovation for the efficient delivery of Abu Dhabi’s energy needs. Combining the experience and expertise in conventional power and water solutions of Mubadala with Masdar’s leadership in renewable energy and clean technologies illustrates our shared commitment to the continued modernization of a cost-efficient, technologically-advanced and environmentally-sustainable power and water sector for the benefit of the people of Abu Dhabi.”

Khaled Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aerospace, Renewables and ICT at Mubadala, added: “With the UAE’s efforts to ensure the sustainable use of its resources and to diversify its economy, it is critical to ensure that key infrastructure is in place to meet the demands of the Emirates now and in the future. Our strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Power will see us leverage our existing capabilities in delivering major domestic and international utilities projects.”



“In doing so, we can make a difference to a sustainable future through efficient, cost effective and world-class power and water services. Our gratitude goes to the Government for continuing to support innovations that enhance the quality of life for the community and we look forward to working with our partners to realize an ambitious shared vision.”