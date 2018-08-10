Aldi commits to 2019 carbon neutrality goal

German grocery giant Aldi has announced a new sustainability goal, stating that all of its facilities across the UK and Ireland are to become carbon neutral by 2019. This will involve purchasing carbon credits as well as a range of green projects.

Aldi, which has almost 800 stores across the UK and Ireland along with 11 distribution centres, has so far installed 338 solar panels and secured deals for 100% renewable electricity. The business has also invested £20mn ($25.6mn) on greener refrigeration systems. These will be installed in all new Aldi stores and should reduce greenhouse gas emissions per square metre of sales floor by 53% over the next six years.

See also:

Capgemini reaches 2020 carbon footprint targets early

Google to team up with UN for sustainability goals

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine!

As well as buying carbon credits which will be used to offset emissions from the start of next year, Aldi is working with ClimatePartner to support a range of green projects. ClimatePartner partners with companies who wish to do more to protect the environment, though helping them to make permanent changes.

ClimatePartner designs bespoke solutions for businesses, and has so far worked with several companies to boost sustainability in areas like packaging, printing and production.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “Becoming carbon neutral is a key part of our corporate responsibility commitments. We are continually renewing our operations to reduce emissions and be kinder to the environment, while also future-proofing out growing store portfolio for many years to come.”