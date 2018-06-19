Article
Sustainability

AT&T signs PPA for 300MW of wind power from farms in Texas

By Sophie Chapman
June 19, 2018
The American telecommunications company, AT&T, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resource.

The Dallas-based firm will purchase 300MW of wind power from to new farms in the state, located in the Wilbarger and Hardeman counties.

AT&T has invested in two wind power centres in Texas and Oklahoma and has previously signed PPAs for 520MW of power from two NextEra Energy Resources subsidiaries.

In February, the firm bought 300MW of wind energy from Next Era wind farms in Texas and 220MW of power from the Minco V Wind Farm in Oklahoma.

The total 820MW forms one of the US’ largest corporate renewable energy purchases, according to figures from the Business Renewables Center.

“This is one step forward in our company’s larger commitment to the environment and the transition to a low-carbon economy. And we’re just getting started,” Joe Taylor, Vice President of Global Tech Optimization and Implementation at AT&T, informed Energy Manager Today.

“We will continue to explore renewable energy solutions for our business and work with industry groups to help advance a clean energy future.”

“We’ve made initial investments in wind energy because it is a clean, abundant, home-grown source of energy that delivers significant environmental and economic benefits.”

“Wind energy is already one of the fastest-growing energy sources in the world, with an annual economic impact of about $20 billion on the US economy.”

