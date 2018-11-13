Annual Wind Operations: Duke Energy recognised for operational excellence

Duke Energy Renewable Services has won recognition for its high standard of operational excellence in 2018.

Duke Energy Renewable Services' technicians received the 2018 Wind Technician Team of the Year Award at the 10th Annual Wind Operations forum in Dallas this year. This team is operating and maintaining DTE Energy's wind fleet in Michigan and was recognised for its accomplishments in safety performance, innovation, environmental stewardship and customer service.

Separately, Duke Energy Renewables' Highlander I, Seville I and Seville II solar power projects in California were recognized by the Solar Finance Council as three of the top 100 performing solar assets in the country. The Solar Finance Council, which launched in May of this year, partnered with kWh Analytics to present their findings on solar project output in the U.S.

In addition, the Duke Energy Renewables Control Centre (RCC) has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification – an internationally recognized standard that assures services meet the needs of clients through an effective quality management system.

Jeff Wehner, vice president of renewable operations said: "Customer relations is the cornerstone of Duke Energy Renewable Services' success, and we celebrate every achievement that strengthens our organization and the credibility of the service we provide to our customers. As an owner-operator of renewables, we uphold the same standards of safety, reliability, cost efficiency and performance with the third-party sites we operate as we do with our own assets."

Duke Energy Renewables also has won the prestigious Blue Diamond Award for its Data Efficiency Project. The 2018 Blue Diamond Awards is an annual event recognizing technology as an economic driver for innovation in the Charlotte, N.C., region and has been in place for more than 25 years.