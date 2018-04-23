Apple updates its recycling robot for Earth Day

The American technology company, Apple, has updated its iPhone recycling robot which it launched in 2016.

Key parts of Liam, the former robot, have been reused to create Daisy – Apple’s new artificial intelligence (AI) machine.

From 100,000 models of the iPhone 6, the previous robot could recover 1,900kg of aluminium, 800kg of copper, 0.3kg of gold, 55kg of tin, 550kg of cobalt, and 24kg of rare earth elements, as well as some conflict minerals, such as Tungsten and Tantalum.

Daisy is capable of recycling the same amount of material from old Apple devices, but is more time-efficient – the new machine can disassemble up to 200 of Apple’s old devices in an hour.

“At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources,” stated Lisa Jackson, the Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple.

“We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”

The company has also announced that it will be transitioning into using 100% recycled tin for the main board of its iPhone, as well as using reclaimed aluminium to build new devices in a bid to “one day stop mining the earth altogether”.