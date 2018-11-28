Arsenal to use Pivot Power’s 3MW battery to power Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Football Club has announced the installation of a battery storage system (BSS) that will store enough energy – provided by official renewable energy partner Octopus Energy - to run Emirates Stadium for an entire match.

The storage system, developed by UK-based Pivot Power with funding support from investment manager Downing LLP and facilitated by Octopus Energy, has been designed to meet our peak levels of energy consumption and will store enough power to run the Emirates for 90 minutes. It’s the equivalent of powering 2,700 homes for two hours.



The BSS is the largest at any sports ground in the UK. Once additional storage is added in summer 2019, the 180 sq.m device will have a 3MW/3.7MWh capacity.

The installation of the BSS follows efforts in reducing our carbon footprint and environmental impact, with around 80 per cent of matchday waste recycled. LED floodlights have reduced floodlight energy consumption by 30 per cent and 7m kilograms of carbon is no longer being pumped into the atmosphere - enough to fill Emirates Stadium more than 3.9 times – since switching to green energy with Octopus Energy.

Pivot Power has installed the BSS and will operate it for 15 years. The battery will generate income by providing services to National Grid to help it balance supply and demand, which will be shared between Pivot Power, Downing LLP and the club.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “This is a big step forwards for us in being efficient with energy usage, and building on our work in reducing our carbon footprint as an organisation. We have been powered by green energy since 2017 thanks to Octopus Energy, and the battery storage system will support our efforts further.”

Minister for the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, Claire Perry said: “The UK is certainly not being left back on the bench, with Arsenal truly moving the goal posts when it comes to energy efficiency at Emirates Stadium. This project scores the hat-trick of tackling peak prices and storing clean energy, with the goal of selling back energy to the grid at peak times. A more flexible energy grid could save the UK billions and this kind of cutting-edge technology shows companies the potential of being part of the beautiful game of smarter energy systems.”

Pivot Power CEO Matt Allen said: “Arsenal is showing how football clubs and other big power users can save money and support government plans to meet climate change targets. Batteries are central to creating a cost-effective, low-carbon economy and we are keen to help government, local authorities and businesses seize the opportunities they offer.”